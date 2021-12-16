Four children dead after wind lifts jumping castle into air at Australia school

Court says the jail needs to ensure Ethan Crumbley, who is charged with killing four students, can’t hear or see grown-up inmates
Four children were killed and several more were seriously injured when a bouncy castle was blown into the air at an end-of-term party in Australia on Thursday (December 16), police said.
"I can now sadly confirm that four children have died, four are in a critical condition and one in a serious condition," police from the island of Tasmania said.
Police had earlier confirmed one fatality and a number of other children critically injured after they fell from a height of about 10 metres when the bouncy castle was blown into the air at a primary school in Devonport, a city on Tasmania's north coast.
Images from national broadcaster ABC showed blue tarps hanging from trees near a ditch where the jumping castle came to land, with emotional police officers nearby.
Australian media said the school was holding a celebration to mark the end of the school year.
Meanwhile, state premier Peter Gutwein told media in Hobart: "People have been, as I understand it, seriously injured, and we currently have all of the relevant emergency services on site."
Several rescue helicopters and ambulances were sent to the scene at Hillcrest Primary School, police said.
