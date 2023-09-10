Watch: PM Modi, President Biden, other leaders pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi during G20 Summit

The illicit sale and transport of Iranian oil in Iran violated sanctions targeting Iran, the US Department of Justice said in a statement
Top leaders from around the world paid their tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi on Sunday morning. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the guests with an ‘angrakha’ (an outer robe), which they wore while paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.
The global leaders included US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emanuel Macron, Italian Pime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, UN Secretary-general Antonio Guterrres, World Bank President Ajay Banga, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom and IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva.
The two-day G20 summit began in New Delhi on Saturday and saw the Delhi Declaration being adopted by the leaders. The meet also saw the launch of seaport and rail connectivity linking India to the US via the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Europe and the launch of the Global Biofuel Alliance.
India also invited the African Union to join the G20 as a permanent member.
The final statement released on Saturday night highlighted the “human suffering and negative added impacts of the war in Ukraine." It cited a United Nations charter, saying “All states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state."
A Russian spokesperson admitted that the final discussions relating to Ukraine was ‘very difficult’, but noted that the agreed text had “a balanced view.”
