'I don't think we'd be here without you': US President Joe Biden thanks UAE President during G20 summit

The leader's comments come after the singing of a new shipping, rail corridor linking UAE to India, Saudi Arabia and US

Photo: AFP

by Web Desk Published: Sat 9 Sep 2023, 11:45 PM Last updated: Sun 10 Sep 2023, 1:19 AM

US President Joe Biden thanked the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during the G20 summit held in New Delhi on Saturday.

In a video shared online, the US President started by saying thank you three times. He continues, "I did not mention... Sheikh Mohamed of the UAE — because I knew he wasn't speaking — but I do want to say, thank you, thank you, thank you. I don't think we'd be here without you. Thank you."

The UAE President is seen smiling and clapping in acknowledgement of the US leader's words of appreciation. Watch the warm exchange here:

Biden's remarks come after the singing of a new shipping, rail corridor linking UAE to India, Saudi Arabia and US was announced during the summit.

The UAE President met with several other world leaders participating in the 18th Group of 20 (G20) Heads of State and Government Summit, hosted by India under the slogan 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

