Two Indian military jets crash, one injured pilot found: police

"We have located the wreckage of one of the planes and found an injured pilot in the Pahadgarh forests," an officer said

Image used for illustrative purposes only

By AFP Published: Sat 28 Jan 2023, 11:24 AM

Two Indian Air Force fighter jets crashed Saturday in an apparent mid-air collision while on exercises around 300 kilometres (185 miles) south of the capital New Delhi, police at the crash site told AFP.

"We have located the wreckage of one of the planes and found an injured pilot in the Pahadgarh forests," officer Dharmender Gaur told AFP. "The other plane has likely fallen further away from the site and we have sent teams to locate it."

ALSO READ: