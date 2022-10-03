'Bomb threat' on plane in Indian airspace, IAF jets scramble to intercept Iranian passenger plane

In an affidavit submitted to Islamabad High Court, the former prime minister acknowledged his comments 'might have crossed a line'
Indian Air Force fighter jets were scrambled to intercept a foreign aircraft with its origin in Iran that was moving towards the New Delhi airspace.
According to sources, inputs were received by security agencies in Delhi about the possibility of a bomb on board, which triggered an alert and permission was not granted to the plane to land in Delhi.
The foreign aircraft was headed to China as its final destination, had entered Indian airspace when the alert from Indian Air Traffic Control was shared with the plane. Indian Air Force Su-30MKI fighter jets from Punjab and Jodhpur airbases were scrambled to intercept the plane, sources told ANI.
The nature of the bomb threat or the name of the Iranian commercial carrier is still unclear.
However, after clearance, the aircraft is now moving towards China and at the time of filing this report, it was over Indian airspace and is being closely monitored by security agencies.
The plane is continuing on its flight path towards China.
ALSO READ:
In an affidavit submitted to Islamabad High Court, the former prime minister acknowledged his comments 'might have crossed a line'
Major telecom operators showcased technology's potential, including drone-based farming, autonomous ambulances and cyber threat detection
According to the health department data, more than 2.5 million people have been affected by infectious diseases in flood-hit areas
The act empowers security forces to arrest a person without a warrant and enter or search premises without a warrant along with some other actions
Sri Lankan rupee loses more than 45 per cent of its value against US dollar
16-coach Vande Express, with a capacity of 1,128 passengers, will provide a better experience for travellers even compared to flying: Indian PM
Students were preparing for an exam when the suicide bomber struck at the educational centre
The mandate is part of renewed efforts to improve safety after Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, died in a recent car crash