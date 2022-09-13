India: Five-star hotel in Delhi NCR receives bomb threat

Police is present at the location, investigations are underway

By Web Desk Published: Tue 13 Sep 2022, 12:24 PM

A five-star hotel in Gurugram has received a bomb threat, police have said.

ACP Vikas Kaushik has said to the media that police is present at the spot and an investigation is underway.

The hotel is located at a popular mall in the city, which lies at the Delhi-Gurgaon border.

More to follow