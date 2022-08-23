India: Bomb threat call received at prominent Mumbai hotel

He had been conspiring against the South Asian nation's leadership elite
A prominent hotel in Mumbai has received a bomb threat call.
An unidentified person called the hotel and said that bombs have been planted at four locations across the hotel, according to ANI.
The person also demanded Rs50 million to defuse the bombs.
Mumbai Police has registered a case under sections 336 and 507 of the Indian Penal Code.
Mumbai Police had earlier received a threatening message on its traffic control WhatsApp number, saying that it will execute 26/11 style terror attacks in the city.
The messages were reportedly received from an international number.
Details of the attack or the terrorists were not clear, however the sender did notably say that six other people would be involved in the attack.
Central authorities have been roped into the investigation, media reports say.
One of India's most horrific terrorist attacks took place on November 26, 2008. Ten terrorists wreaked havoc across Mumbai killing over 150 people and injuring 300.
