India: Mumbai Police get threat of 26/11 style attacks

The messages were reportedly received from an international number

By Web Desk Published: Sat 20 Aug 2022, 9:36 AM Last updated: Sat 20 Aug 2022, 9:39 AM

Mumbai Police has received a threatening message on its traffic control WhatsApp number, saying that it will execute 26/11 style terror attacks in the city.

Details of the attack or the terrorists were not clear, however the sender did notably say that six other people would be involved in the attack.

Central authorities have been roped into the investigation, media reports say.

One of India's most horrific terrorist attacks took place on November 26, 2008. Ten terrorists wreaked havoc across Mumbai killing over 150 people and injuring 300.

