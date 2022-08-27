India: Dubai-bound Indigo flight receives bomb threat

They fled with Rs100,000 cash
A bomb threat call was received by authorities in Chennai relating to an IndiGo flight to Dubai on Saturday morning.
Officials told the media that the call was anonymous and that checks were being conducted to ascertain if any explosives were planted in the aircraft.
The flight was due to depart at 7.20am IST.
The police were alerted after the control room got the call.
Authorities are trying to trace the caller.
