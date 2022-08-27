India: Dubai-bound Indigo flight receives bomb threat

The call was received at the Chennai police control room

Photo: AFP (Image used for illustrative purposes)

Published: Sat 27 Aug 2022, 7:52 AM Last updated: Sat 27 Aug 2022, 8:05 AM

A bomb threat call was received by authorities in Chennai relating to an IndiGo flight to Dubai on Saturday morning.

Officials told the media that the call was anonymous and that checks were being conducted to ascertain if any explosives were planted in the aircraft.

The flight was due to depart at 7.20am IST.

The police were alerted after the control room got the call.

Authorities are trying to trace the caller.

