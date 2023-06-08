Popular Indian news anchor Gitanjali Aiyar passes away; Union Minister offers condolences

Former prime minister's name and image are not being aired in TV channels and news websites stopped mentioning him
Gitanjali Aiyar, one of the pioneers of the presentation of English news on legendary national broadcaster Doordarshan, passed away in Delhi on Wednesday.
A veteran journalist, Aiyar served as a news anchor for over three decades, during which time she garnered significant acclaim. Her remarkable achievements include winning the prestigious Best Anchor award four times, and setting numerous records in the field of journalism.
India's Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting expressed profound grief over her demise; taking to Twitter, he hailed Iyer's service, who worked for Doordarshan for more than 30 years.
"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Gitanjali Aiyar, one of the first and finest English news anchors on Doordarshan and All India Radio. My heartfelt condolences go out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time," Thakur tweeted.
He further said that Iyer was a trailblazer and pioneer who brought credibility, professionalism, and a distinct voice to every news report, leaving an indelible mark in the journalism and broadcasting industries.
Gitanjali Aiyar joined the national television organisation in 1971 and, along with being honoured as the best anchor four times during her career with the channel, she also bagged the Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award for Outstanding Women in 1989.
She left Doordarshan in August 2002 and joined corporate communications, government liaisons, and marketing. She became a consultant at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and also acted in the TV serial "Khandaan".
