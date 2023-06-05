Indian actor Gufi Paintal passes away at 79

He became a household name with the portrayal of Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra's Mahabharat

Indian actor Gufi Paintal, known for portraying the role of Shakuni Mama in TV series Mahabharat, passed away in Mumbai on Monday morning. He was 79.

The family said in a statement, “With profound grief we announce the sad demise of our father Mr Gufi Paintal (Shakuni Mama). He passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by family.”

According to Indian media, Paintal was not keeping well and was admitted in hospital for more than a week due to age-related issues.

At the time he was in the hospital, his nephew, HIten, told PTI: "He had blood pressure and heart issues. He was keeping unwell and all this was going on for a while. Things got severe now so we got him to the hospital for observation. He has been in the hospital for seven to eight days. He was critical initially, but right now he is stable."

Actor-singer Tina Ghai, who is the chairperson of the Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) Care Committee and Welfare Trust, also said that Paintal is stable. "He has multiple health issues, including heart, kidney, and other age-related health issues. Hence, he was admitted to the hospital about seven to 10 days ago. I visit him regularly. He is stable," she told PTI. In addition to “Mahabharat”, Paintal has featured in Hindi films such as “Sharmaji Namkeen”, “Suhaag”, “Dillagi”, and television shows “CID” and “Hello Inspector”.

