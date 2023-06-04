Veteran Bollywood actor passes away at 94

The popular singer is returning to Dubai after 8 years
Veteran Bollywood actor Sulochana Latkar passed away today at the age of 94.
Latkar died at a hospital in Mumbai, her grandson confirmed.
The actor had featured in over 250 films across the Hindi and Marathi film industry.
She played the character of a mother to several Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, among others.
Bollywood celebrity Riteish Deshmukh paid a tribute to her on Twitter. “The news of the death of Sulochana Didi is very sad. A heartfelt tribute to this great actress who ruled the hearts of audiences in Marathi and Hindi cinema," he wrote.
ALSO READ:
The popular singer is returning to Dubai after 8 years
The Bollywood superstar's last film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' tanked at the box office
She passed away last week when the vehicle she was travelling in with her fiancé fell into a gorge, as the driver was negotiating a steep curve
The 83-year-old Hollywood star is already the father of three children from previous relationships
Qawwali fans take to social media to point out striking similarity between their voice
For five years, the series and the question of who would end up in charge captivated a chatty swath of the TV audience. But did anyone really win in the end?
The Bollywood actors were previously in Abu Dhabi for IIFA
Her first major film role has come with big expectations and a racist backlash, but the Grammy-nominated singer isn’t easily deterred