Veteran Bollywood actor passes away at 94

By Web Desk Published: Sun 4 Jun 2023, 8:30 PM

Veteran Bollywood actor Sulochana Latkar passed away today at the age of 94.

Latkar died at a hospital in Mumbai, her grandson confirmed.

The actor had featured in over 250 films across the Hindi and Marathi film industry.

She played the character of a mother to several Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, among others.

Bollywood celebrity Riteish Deshmukh paid a tribute to her on Twitter. “The news of the death of Sulochana Didi is very sad. A heartfelt tribute to this great actress who ruled the hearts of audiences in Marathi and Hindi cinema," he wrote.

