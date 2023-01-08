UAE

Philippines: Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes country

No casualties have been reported so far

By Wam

Published: Sun 8 Jan 2023, 1:51 PM

A 5-magnitude earthquake struck Davao Oriental in southern Philippines this morning.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the epicentre of the tremor was 12 kilometers South of Baganga at a depth of 129 kilometers.

No casualties have been reported so far.

