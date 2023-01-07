UAE

5.3 magnitude earthquake hits northern Morocco province

Epicentre of the tremor was initially determined to be in the town of Nekkour

uae, iran earthquake, tremors

By Wam

Published: Sat 7 Jan 2023, 8:07 PM

Last updated: Sat 7 Jan 2023, 8:09 PM

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted the province of Al Hoceima in northern Morocco at 9:12 am (0812 GMT) Saturday, the Moroccan Institute of Geophysics said in a statement.

The epicentre of the tremor was initially determined to be the town of Nekkour, a small town and rural commune in Al Hoceima Province.

The quake occurred at a depth of 21 km.


