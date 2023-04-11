Pakistan: Militants kill four cops in Balochistan gunbattle

In video message, deposed Pakistani prime minister claims his government was brought down before the step could be taken as he praises neighbour India's foreign policy
Four policemen were killed on Tuesday in a gunbattle with militants in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, police said, hours after four people died in a bomb blast in the region's capital.
Militants identified by police as being from the Pakistan Taliban opened fire on a pre-dawn patrol in Kuchlak, officials said, and were still on the run.
“Militants opened fire on a police team from a compound killing four policemen,” senior local police official Muhammad Zohaib told AFP.
“One terrorist was also killed during the exchange of fire, while the remainder escaped.”
Counter-terrorism department official Aitzaz Goraya said the militants were from Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, which is separate from Afghanistan’s Taliban but shares a similar ideology.
On Monday four people were killed — two police and two civilians — by a motorcycle bomb in a busy market of Balochistan's capital, Quetta.
That attack was claimed by the Balochistan Liberation Army.
Pakistan has been battling a years-long insurgency by militants in Balochistan who are demanding a bigger share of the province’s wealth, as well as attacks by the Pakistan Taliban.
In video message, deposed Pakistani prime minister claims his government was brought down before the step could be taken as he praises neighbour India's foreign policy
Eye-witness sister-in-law alleges that accused fired unprovoked after being asked to stop the DJ from blaring loud music at an event in his house
Taiwan says its forces will 'not escalate conflicts nor cause disputes' and would respond 'appropriately' to China's drills as manoeuvres around island country go on amidst multiple airforce sorties
Spate of recruitment scams in state under its current government has brought the future of the state youth in danger, with Congress only ray of hope
German group's rescue vessel picks up 22 off the water and two bodies as flimsy vessel running illegal migrants from Tunisia to Italy sinks
Lydell Grant, who had been found innocent of murder after serving seven years of his previous sentence, now charged with shooting a motorist
The species, which arose at a time when Earth's climate was cooling, inhabited parts of northern Eurasia and North America
NYT talks to a cross section of Finns to find out what makes the Nordic country so happy