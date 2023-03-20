Pakistan: 4 dead, 12 injured after shooters attack van carrying wedding party

Four of the injured are currently in critical condition, say hospital officials

By ANI Published: Mon 20 Mar 2023, 8:38 AM

In Pakistan, unidentified attackers opened indiscriminate fire at a van carrying a wedding party in Balochistan's Nasirabad district, leaving 4 people dead and 12 people injured, Dawn reported.

According to local police, around 20 people, including women and children, were going to Gandawah on Saturday, but when they reached the Soheje Levies checkpoint, motorcycle-riding attackers opened fire at the van using automatic weapons.

As a result of the attack, said an official, four people, including a woman, were killed on spot, and 12 others sustained injuries.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to the district hospital in Gandawah. Hospital officials said the condition of four injured people was critical, and they were being shifted to Quetta.

The police said that they still had no clue regarding the motive behind the attack. However, Jhal Magsi's deputy commissioner said there could be tribal enmity behind the killings, according to Dawn.

Authorities were investigating the incident, and a search operation was launched by the forces to trace the attackers.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from Jhal Magsi's deputy commissioner about the incident.

He has directed officials to immediately arrest the culprits and provide the injured with the best possible treatment.

ALSO READ: