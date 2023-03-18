India: Student falls to death while filming Instagram video at Bilaspur college

The 20-year-old youth climbed onto a window slab to get filmed, but he slipped and fell from a height of 20 feet

By PTI Published: Sat 18 Mar 2023, 5:02 PM

A 20-year-old youth fell to death while filming for an Instagram reel with his friends at a college in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident, which took place at Government Science College in Bilaspur town on Friday afternoon, was captured by the deceased youth’s friends on their mobile phones, an official said.

As per preliminary information, Ashutosh Sao, a first-year Bachelor of Science student, had gone to the terrace of the ground-plus-one storey college building with five of his friends to shoot reels for Instagram.

Sao jumped the boundary wall of the terrace and climbed onto a window slab to get filmed, but he slipped and fell from a height of 20 feet, the official said.

The youth sustained head injuries and died on the spot, he said.

The police have registered an accidental death report and further probe is underway, he said.

Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh posted a clip of Sao and his friends planning to make reel on the terrace just before the incident, with a cautionary message appealing to people to avoid taking such risks.

In the video, Sao is seen jumping on the window slab and is heard saying, “If I jump from here to there (other window shed) I will not be able return.”

To this, his friend is heard saying, “You will (come back). I am making a video.”

Taking to Twitter, the SP said: “While making Instagram reels with friends in Bilaspur Science College campus, a youth (in Orange T-shirt) fell. He could not be saved. Investigation is on into the incident…Alertness is necessary at all times #Safetyfirst.”