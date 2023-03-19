UAE: Truck driver kills man in hit-and-run, arrested in 4 hours

The heavy vehicle driver fled the accident site towards another emirate

By Web Desk Published: Sun 19 Mar 2023, 7:45 PM Last updated: Sun 19 Mar 2023, 7:47 PM

A truck driver involved in a hit-and-run accident on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road causing the death of an Arab man was arrested within four hours of the crime being committed.

The General Command of the Ras Al-Khaimah Police representing the Investigation and Traffic Control Department succeeded in apprehending the truck driver of Asian nationality who ran over an Arab man on Saturday morning and escaped from the place towards another emirate.

Major Ahmed Al-Sam Al-Naqbi, director of the Ras Al-Khaimah Police Traffic and Patrol Department, said the accident occurred at 3:55am on Saturday. The control room received a report of a person hit by a truck. It was also reported that the driver fled the location.

He added that the police patrols and national ambulances rushed to the accident site, and it was found that the deceased had stopped his truck on the side of the road and got out of it.

The truck driver did not pay attention and hit the parked truck, which went on it hit the driver and led to his death on the spot. The truck driver who caused the accident fled from the place.

The deceased's body was taken to the hospital, and immediately a traffic control team was formed, which took help from the surveillance cameras distributed along the street.

Accordingly, coordination with the competent authorities in the Sharjah Police General Command, and the arrest of the offending driver, were referred to the competent authorities to take the necessary legal measures against him.

Al-Naqbi indicated that the search and investigation team identified the truck's destination and location in an area in Sharjah. The RAK Police coordinated with the General Command of the Sharjah Police to arrest the perpetrator. The truck driver was later referred to the specialised authorities to take legal action against him.

