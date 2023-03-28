Magnitude 6.1 earthquake shakes northern Japan, say officials

Several protesters and members of security forces wounded in clashes
A magnitude 6.1 quake struck off Aomori in northern Japan on Tuesday, the weather agency said, but no tsunami warning was issued.
The quake was at a depth of 20 kilometres (12 miles), the Japan Meterological Agency said. Major Japanese media outlets carried no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
ALSO READ:
Several protesters and members of security forces wounded in clashes
Sister of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi comes to her brother's defence in tweet alleging his disqualification is a ruse to divert attention from Indian billionaire embroiled in financial malpractice accusations
Russia will respond to Ukraine receiving depleted uranium ammunition from the West with deployment of similar weapons of its own
The financial economy built atop low interest rates could not cope with the Fed’s change of direction
Khan told the judge that he wanted to join the investigation in the cases registered against him by Lahore’s Racecourse police
Man alleged that during a 2016 ski collision the movie star's recklessness on the slope caused broken ribs, brain damage and lasting physical injuries
Attack carried out in retaliation for drone that struck facility and killed US citizen
UNHCR report says Islamic giving plays increasing role in helping the forcibly displaced