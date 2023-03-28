UAE

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake shakes northern Japan, say officials

No tsunami warning has been issued yet; no immediate reports of damage or injuries

By AFP

Published: Tue 28 Mar 2023, 2:09 PM

A magnitude 6.1 quake struck off Aomori in northern Japan on Tuesday, the weather agency said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake was at a depth of 20 kilometres (12 miles), the Japan Meterological Agency said. Major Japanese media outlets carried no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

