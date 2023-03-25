Earthquake of magnitude 4 strikes Myanmar

Law enforcement officials in New York make preparations for possible unrest in the event of an indictment
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The earthquake struck at a depth of 10km and 106km North of Burma in Myanmar.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 25-03-2023, 17:33:44 IST, Lat: 22.86 & Long: 96.03, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 106km N of Burma, Myanmar," tweeted NCS.
Further details are awaited.
