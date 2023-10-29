Kerala serial blasts: Man surrenders, claims to belong to same group as victims

An official tells the press that the police in the process of verifying the confession

Photo: AP

by Web Desk Published: Sun 29 Oct 2023, 3:17 PM

A shocking series of blasts that targeted a place where a group of Jehovah's Witnesses were meeting in Kerala, India, killed one woman and injured many others

A senior police officer told ANI that a man has now turned himself in. According to the official, MR Ajith Kumar, Dominic Martin claimed that he had done the blasts and belongs to the same group of people that were targeted. He added that the matter is being investigated, and that one of the blasts took place in the central part of the hall.

ALSO READ: