India: 1 killed, many injured as multiple explosions rock Kerala prayer meeting

One person died and several more were injured after a multiple explosions took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in the Kalamassery area of Kerala's Kochi on Sunday morning, police said.
Kalamassery CI Vibin Das said the first explosion took place around 9am and multiple blasts followed thereafter, over the next one hour.
Sunday was the last day of the three-day meeting, which started on October 27.
According to officials, more than 2,000 people were attending the prayer meeting when the blasts took place.
The incident came a day after former chief of Hamas, Khaled Mashal, virtually addressed a pro-Palestine protest amid the Israeli military offensive in Gaza.
Further details are awaited.
