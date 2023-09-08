Jailer actor G Marimuthu passes away at 58 after suffering heart attack

Photo: X (formerly Twitter)

by Trends Desk Published: Fri 8 Sep 2023, 8:08 PM

South Indian actor and director G Marimuthu passed away at the age of 58 on Friday after suffering a heart attack, according to reports in Indian media. Marimuthu had recently starred in megastar Rajinikanth’s Jailer.

G Marimuthu reportedly collapsed on the morning of September 8 while he was dubbing for his TV show Ethir Neechal. The actor suffered a heart attack and was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead at around 8.30am, stated News18.

Marimuthu was with his colleague Kamlesh when he fell unconscious on Friday, India Today reported. The two were dubbing at a studio in Chennai, the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. His mortal remains were kept at the hospital before being shifted to his Chennai home.

The final rites will be performed at Marimuthu’s hometown in Theni, Tamil Nadu, the report added.

Marimuthu is survived by his wife, Backiyalakshmi, and their two children — Akilan and Ishwarya.

Many from the film industry have expressed shock over the untimely demise of Marimuthu.

Vijay Sethupathi has also extended his condolences.

Actress Raadhika Sarathkumar paid tribute to “a man of talent” Marimuthu on X (formerly Twitter).

“So sad and shocked to hear of the passing of G Marimuthu who worked with him, a man with talent , gone so soon. Condolences to his family,” she wrote, sharing a picture of the actor.

Production house Sun Pictures too condoled the demise of Marimuthu.

“Condolences! Your work has been impeccable and irreplaceable. Rest in peace,” Sun Pictures tweeted.

Marimuthu served as an assistant director for several various big directors including Mani Ratnam, Seeman, Vasanth, and SJ Surya. He had also acted in more than 50 films and also appeared in several TV shows.

Marimuthu first appeared as an actor in superstar Ajith’s 1999 film Vaalee. He then made his debut as a director with the 2008 film Kannum Kannum.

