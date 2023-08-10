Rajinikanth's Jailer Twitter review: Critics, fans give thumbs-up as Mohanlal cameo adds to excitement

Spoiler alert: Experts and fans have called the film a mass entertainer with a fantastic climax that is totally worth the money

by Trends Desk Published: Thu 10 Aug 2023, 2:45 PM Last updated: Thu 10 Aug 2023, 2:47 PM

Superstar Rajinikanth has made a “blockbuster” return to the big screens with his action-thriller Jailer. While fans have labelled the Nelson Dilipkumar film as a “mass entertainer”, critics think that Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian just “takes over, oozing with charisma and style.” The film also stars Vinayakan, Shivrajkumar, Mohanlal (cameo), Tamannaah Bhatia, Yogi Babu and Jackie Shroff.

According to the early reviews of Jailer, Rajinikanth has hit it out of the park. It has struck a chord with the critics. Giving the film a rating of 3.25/5, entertainment industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai has called it “Paisa Vasool (worth the money)”. According to Pillai, Rajinikanth walks into the film as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian and “takes over, oozing with charisma and style”. While Vinayakan is “deadly and devastating.” The columnist added that Anirudh is the “heartbeat of Jailer” as his “BGM is in sync with the superstar’s swag and Hukum is addictive.”

Film critic Ramesh Bala gave 4 out of 5 stars to Jailer. Rajinikanth, affectionately called Thalaivar (leader) by his fans, understands the audience, he said.

"That's why he remains the superstar for nearly 50 years…He delivers more than what you asked for. He proves why he is a living legend,” Bala wrote in his review.

Jailer also marked the much-awaited convergence of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Rajinikanth. Fans of the legendary actors were in for a treat when Mohanlal made a slo-mo walk to Anirudh Ravichander's BGM.

Fans termed Jailer a “blockbuster”, giving a special shout-out to the climax scene and Mohanlal’s appearance.

Many lauded the “slow motion entry of Mohanlal with Anirudh's BGM.”

“My man Mohanlal rocked here…Thank you Nelson for presenting him the way we wished,” read a tweet.

"Finally It's Celebration Time Extraordinary Response For #Mohanlal's Cameo In #Jailer," another user wrote.

Mohanlal had shared a photo from his Jailer appearance on Instagramon Thursday.

Jailer has grossed around $920K (Dh337,870.00) from the US premieres, ETimes reported. With this box office feat, Thalivar’s Jailer has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film at the US premiere, this year so far, the report added.

Here's a look at the “mega mass opening” of Jailer in Dallas, Texas. Fans, in Rajinikanth’s customised T-shirts, gathered outside the theatres with Thalaivar’s flag to celebrate Jailer’s release.

ALSO READ