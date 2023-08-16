Watch: Japanese creator goes viral for dance to song from Rajinikanth’s Jailer

The actor has a huge fanbase in Japan; one couple even flew to Chennai from Osaka just to watch his latest movie

by Trends Desk Published: Wed 16 Aug 2023, 2:38 PM

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer has been labelled as a blockbuster by fans. One of the major highlights of the film is the hit song Kaavaalaa, featuring actress Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth. Ever since its release, the track has been ruling party playlists.

Now, a Japanese content creator has gone viral for replicating Tamannaah's dance moves from the song with utmost perfection. The man, who goes by the name "Kaketaku" on Instagram, gave his own touch to the choreography with some robotic steps towards the end. Posting the video, he wrote, "Kaavaalaa from Japan."

The video has collected 189k views on Instagram. People were quick enough to give a shout-out to the digital creator’s dancing skills.

A user wrote, “This song and your moves [fire emojis].”

Another added, “Indian song + Japanese style.”

“Really wonderful to see your Kaavaalaa dance,” read a comment.

Rajinikanth enjoys a wide fan base in Japan. Such is the craze that a Japanese couple travelled all the way from Osaka to Chennai only to watch Jailer. Yasuda Hidetoshi, who is Rajinikanth’s fan club leader from Japan, told the Indian news agency PTI, “To see the Jailer movie, we have come from Japan to Chennai.”

Kaavaalaa has been sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Shilpa Rao. The song was released on July 6.

Rajinikanth’s Jailer was released on August 10. The film also stars Mohanlal (in a special appearance), Tamannaah, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan.

Rajinikanth will be next seen in Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.

ALSO READ: