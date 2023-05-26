Indian government official drains out 2.1 million litres of water from dam to retrieve lost phone

Women who have gone through a divorce often see their savings and retirement depleted. Building back means careful planning
According to Indian media reports, the 32-year-old food inspector from the state of Chattisgarh, named Rajesh Vishwas, was trying to take a selfie when his phone fell into the water, 15 feet deep. When the locals failed to locate it after diving in, he reportedly ordered two pumps to run continuously for three days to drain the reservoir and locate his phone.
He told local media that he had gained permission to do so from the water resources department since the water "wasn't being used for anything." An official from the department later told journalists that he had given the nod for five feet of water to be drained but up to six feet had been pumped out before the draining was stopped, following a complaint to the department.
Vishwas has been suspended, and his Rs1 million phone no longer works after spending three days in the water.
