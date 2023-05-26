India: Hotel owner murdered in Kerala; body found in trolley bag

Three people, including a hotel staff member and his girlfriend, have been arrested in connection with the case

By ANI Published: Fri 26 May 2023, 11:39 AM

Three people have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a hotel owner in Malappuram district of the south Indian state of Kerala, said the police on Friday.

The businessman's body was found inside a trolley bag left on Attapady Ghat road in Kerala, police said.

The deceased — identified as Siddique who hailed from Tirur in Malappuram — had been missing since May 18. His body was recovered from the ghat with the help of fire police officials, according to the authorities.

Sujith Das, the police's Malappuram superintendent, said the murder could have taken place between May 18 and 19.

"The body was seven days old. Three people have been arrested. The hotel staff and his girlfriend were taken into police custody with the help of railway police from Chennai. Another person was also taken into custody," Das said.

"On the basis of his (third person) statement, the police located the place and recovered the body," he added.

Police said an enquiry was launched after it received a missing person complaint.

"The objective behind the murder is not clear," he said. A post-mortem will be conducted at Kozhikode medical college. Further investigations are underway.

ALSO READ: