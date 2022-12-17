India: Man kills aunt, chops body into pieces; parts dumped at different places

His offer of talks comes after PTI once again threatened to dissolve assemblies of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces
A man allegedly murdered his aunt, chopped the body into pieces, and dumped them at different places near Delhi highway here, police said on Saturday.
He initially informed the police that his aunt was missing and then started looking for her along with other relatives, according to cops.
The police then got suspicious of him and interrogated him, following which he revealed that he bludgeoned his aunt to death with a hammer on December 11.
The man, Anuj Sharma alias Achitya Govind Das, 33, was arrested on Thursday, police said.
The victim, Saroj Sharma, was the wife of his father’s elder brother and had been living with them after the death of her husband in 1995, they said. Anuj’s mother had died last year.
On December 11, the suspect’s father had gone to Indore, leaving the accused and the victim alone in the house, police said.
Anuj wanted to go to Delhi but the woman refused. It led to a heated argument and he hit her with a hammer, they said.
The incident took place in the kitchen. The accused dragged the body to the bathroom and cut it into eight to 10 pieces with a marble cutter, police said.
