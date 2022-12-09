Shraddha murder case: Aaftab virtually produced in court; gets 14-day judicial custody extension

If you have mild symptoms, a short, low-intensity workout may be fine. But experts say there are important things to consider
On Friday, Delhi's Saket court extended the judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala for the next 14 days. He was produced via video conferencing (VC).
Aaftab is the accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.
Link Magistrate Sana Khan extended the judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala for the next 14 days after hearing the submissions of Delhi police in chamber proceedings. He is likely to be produced on December 23.
Delhi police sought an extension of judicial custody and submitted that investigations were underway.
Earlier, he was remanded to judicial custody on November 26, for a period of 13 days.
During an earlier hearing, the court had asked Aaftab about his well-being and the use of third-degree measures by the police.
Aaftab told the court that he was fine and cooperating in the investigation. He also appreciated the police and said that no third-degree measures had been used.
According to legal aid counsel Abinash Kumar (off camera), Aaftab had told the court that the victim used to provoke him and that the incident had occurred in the heat of the moment.
During the hearing, Aaftab also said that he had difficulty recalling the incident as he was new to all the places he was taken to.
On November 18, the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore, had allowed the application for a polygraph test of the accused Aaftab.
