Veteran Indian actress allegedly murdered by son; body found in river

In a shocking incident reported in Mumbai, a veteran Indian actress was allegedly murdered by her son over a property dispute, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place in the Vile Parle neighbourhood. According to reports, the 43-year-old man allegedly hit his 74-year-old mother repeatedly on the head with a baseball bat and dumped her body in a river.
The deceased has been identified as TV actress Veena Kapoor.
The Juhu Police have arrested the deceased's son Sachin Kapoor and servant Chhotu alias Lalukumar Mandal in connection with the murder.
According to the police, on Tuesday night, the security supervisor of Kalpataru Society contacted the Juhu Police and said that an elderly woman from the building had gone missing.
Police investigations started soon after the complaint was lodged. The mobile location of the deceased was found near her building, while that of her son was located in Panvel.
The next day, the police called the son and the servant for interrogation, during which, they confessed to the crime.
"During interrogation, the accused, Sachin Kapoor, disclosed that he killed his mother in a fit of rage after hitting her several times on the head with a baseball bat. The accused said that a property dispute had been going on between them, due to which he committed the crime and dumped her body in a river in the Raigad district," the police said.
Veena Kapoor's elder son lives in America. The Police have registered a case against the accused under sections 302,201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Further investigation is underway.
A new factory operated by Renewcell, a textile recycling company in Sweden, is the first step in turning old clothes into new high-quality fashion
