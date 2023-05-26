India: Kidnapped woman found after 17 years in Delhi

Women who have gone through a divorce often see their savings and retirement depleted. Building back means careful planning
A 32-year-old woman who was kidnapped 17 years ago in 2006, was found in Delhi's Gokalpuri, police said on Thursday.
According to DCP Shahdara Rohit Meena, "On May 22, a team of Seemapuri Police Station on secret information traced the kidnapped girl age 32 years (now) who was kidnapped 17 years ago."
Accordingly, a case registered under section 363 IPC, was registered in 2006 at Gokulpuri Police Station, Delhi on the complaint of her parents, they added.
"The girl was kidnapped in 2006 and during the investigation, the girl disclosed that after leaving her house she was residing with a person namely Deepak in the village Cherdih District Baliya UP. She left Deepak in lockdown after a dispute and started living in Gokalpuri in a rented accommodation," police stated.
According to DCP Shahdara Rohit Meena, 116 kidnapped/abducted children/persons, and 301 missing persons were recovered by Shahdara district to date in 2023.
Karim Khan ssued an arrest warrant for Putin in March on the war crime accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children
The current sailing expedition is part of the run-up towards the Navy’s next big project to send a woman to circumnavigate the globe solo
The Ukrainian president holds talks with Indian PM Narendra Modi, who offered support in achieving peace
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said it was a 7.1 magnitude quake
New draft legislation proposes a multiple citizenship option and cuts the required residency years before naturalisation
Hundreds of police and security guards have always been in place for the major international event since a wave of terror attacks hit France in the 2010s
The cyclone had left at least 800,000 people in Myanmar in need of emergency food aid and other assistance