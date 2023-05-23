Travel agent dupes Indian couple at airport, fled with cash, passports

Hundreds of police and security guards have always been in place for the major international event since a wave of terror attacks hit France in the 2010s
A Gujarat-based couple and their friend have been allegedly duped by a travel agent of $15,000 at Delhi airport, police said on Monday.
According to the police, the travel agent fled with their cash and passports on the pretext of providing them with a travel package to Australia via Indonesia. The alleged incident happened on Saturday.
Victim Krunal Kumar filed a police complaint and reported that he, his wife Shivangi and his friend Priyank Solanki arrived from Vadodara, Gujarat, to IGI Airport, New Delhi, on May 19 at about 6:00 pm. They stayed at The Alpino Hotel, Mahipalpur, Delhi, where one travel agent, Randhawa, came and told them all the travel plans and said he would arrange their journey from India to Australia through Indonesia.
According to the FIR (first information report), he came with them to T-3, IGI Airport, New Delhi. Randhawa took their passports and $15,000 at MLCP parking T-3, IGI Airport, New Delhi, on May 20 at 1:15 pm and said he would book tickets and boarding passes from the airline counter and return. He didn't come back and disappeared from the place and left them alone at IGI Airport, T-3, New Delhi; he fled with the money and three passports of Krunal, her wife, Shivangi and his friend Priyank.
Delhi Police has registered an FIR under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code at IGI Airport Police Station and started the investigation.
