India: Sylvester daCunha, man behind Amul's 'Utterly Butterly' girl, passes away

Sylvester daCunha, the creator of Amul's enduring 'Utterly Butterly' girl, passed away in Mumbai.
Amul's managing director Jayen Mehta expressed grief over daCunha's demise on Twitter, saying, "Very sorry to inform about the sad demise of Shri Sylvester daCunha, Chairman of daCunha Communications last night at Mumbai A doyen of Indian advertising industry who was associated with Amul since the 1960s. The Amul family joins in mourning this sad loss@RahuldaCunha."
After coming across Mehta's post, many took to Twitter, mourning daCunha's loss.
A social media user wrote, "Truly the doyen of Indian advertising industry and brand builder of many brands, closest we know personally is Amul!His immense contribution is worth many a salutes ... our prayers with the Da Cunhas and wishes for his legacy to continue and grow..!"
Another said, "Shri Sylvester Dacunha will be remembered for his creative and out-of-the-box contributions to Amul. My heartfelt condolence to the family!"
The Amul mascot has become a rage across the country with her witty one-liners on current issues, both political and otherwise.
The trademark polka-dot dress, blue hair pulled back in a ponytail and adorable pink cheeks have added have made Amul's mascot a darling with millions across the country.
