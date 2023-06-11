Popular Indian actor Mangal Dhillon passes away from cancer

The decorated actor was granted an outstanding achievement award from the Chief Minister of Punjab in 2006

Photo: Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Sun 11 Jun 2023, 11:21 AM

Popular actor, director and writer Mangal Dhillon has passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer. According to local media reports, the actor had been undergoing treatment at a Ludhiana hospital for the past month, but passed away after his condition deteriorated this morning.

Born to a Sikh family in a Punjab village, Dhillon worked in theatre in Delhi and joined Panjab University's Indian Theatre department in 1979, going on to complete his post-graduate diploma course in acting in 1980.

The late actor is best known for movies like Khoon Bhari Maang, Zakhmi Aurat and Dayavan. For his role in television serial Junoon, Dhillon won the RAPA (Radio and Television Advertising Practitioners' Association) award for best actor in 1998.

He was also honoured with the Baba Farid Award by the Punjab Government for his role in the film Khalsa. Additionally, the decorated actor was granted an outstanding achievement award from the Chief Minister of Punjab in 2006, along with various other recognitions from organisations all over Punjab as well as abroad.

He was last seen in the Doordarshan series Noorjahan. Mangal Dhillon is survived by his spouse, painter Ritu Dillon, whom he married in 1994.

ALSO READ: