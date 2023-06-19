Indian actor Poojappura Ravi passes away, Kerala Chief Minister pays tribute

Army and police units were in 'hot pursuit' of the attackers
Veteran Indian Malayalam actor Poojappura Ravi passed away on Sunday. The actor breathed his last at his daughter’s residence in Marayoor, Idukki district, in the southern state of Kerala.
Poojappura Ravi, known for his work in films such as Ormakal Marikkumo? Love in Singapore and Kallan Kappalil Thanne, among others, was 86, reported Mathrubhumi.
In his career, the actor had worked in more than 800 films and 4,000 plays, the report added.
Poojappura Ravi made his acting debut with the play Oral Koodi Kallanayi. He played the role of Beerankunju, and later, the actor went on to make his big screen debut in 1962 with the film Veluthambi Dalawa. It was directed by G. Viswanath and S.S. Rajan.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has extended his condolences to Poojappura Ravi’s family on Facebook.
In a statement, which was released on Sunday, he said, “He entered the field of art by conquering the minds of dramatists. He, who has fans all over Angolam in Kerala, was famous through movies and through the expression of comedy characters in his childhood.
Poojappura Ravi was the owner of an expressive acting style. Poojappura Ravi's demise is a great loss for the art-cultural field in general. Joining the family and colleagues in their grief.”
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has also paid tribute to Poojappura Ravi. He said, “Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of noted actor Sri Poojappura Ravi, who endeared himself to viewers through humorous roles, distinct voice and unique style of dialogue delivery. May his soul attain Mukt.”
Poojappura Ravi’s funeral will be held today at Thiruvananthapuram, reported news agency PTI.
ALSO READ:
Army and police units were in 'hot pursuit' of the attackers
From cats throwing tantrums to dogs imitating their pet parents, social media is awash with such videos that often make our day
Lifeguards blew their whistles to warn them of the shark and they thankfully ran to safety
Amassing over 3 million views, the clip has been winning hearts on the internet
The unusual incident happened at the Riverside Regional Medical Centre in Virginia
The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology also detected the tremor
Despite the drawbacks of turning to artificial intelligence in medicine, some physicians find that ChatGPT improves their ability to communicate with patients
People who clicked on a Google search result link between Oct 25, 2006 and Sept 30, 2013 are entitled to a piece — however small — of a $23 million pot the tech giant agreed to pay to settle a class-action lawsuit