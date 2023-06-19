Indian actor Poojappura Ravi passes away, Kerala Chief Minister pays tribute

The actor had worked in more than 800 films and 4,000 plays throughout his illustrious career

Veteran Indian Malayalam actor Poojappura Ravi passed away on Sunday. The actor breathed his last at his daughter’s residence in Marayoor, Idukki district, in the southern state of Kerala.

Poojappura Ravi, known for his work in films such as Ormakal Marikkumo? Love in Singapore and Kallan Kappalil Thanne, among others, was 86, reported Mathrubhumi.

In his career, the actor had worked in more than 800 films and 4,000 plays, the report added.

Poojappura Ravi made his acting debut with the play Oral Koodi Kallanayi. He played the role of Beerankunju, and later, the actor went on to make his big screen debut in 1962 with the film Veluthambi Dalawa. It was directed by G. Viswanath and S.S. Rajan.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has extended his condolences to Poojappura Ravi’s family on Facebook.

In a statement, which was released on Sunday, he said, “He entered the field of art by conquering the minds of dramatists. He, who has fans all over Angolam in Kerala, was famous through movies and through the expression of comedy characters in his childhood.

Poojappura Ravi was the owner of an expressive acting style. Poojappura Ravi's demise is a great loss for the art-cultural field in general. Joining the family and colleagues in their grief.”

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has also paid tribute to Poojappura Ravi. He said, “Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of noted actor Sri Poojappura Ravi, who endeared himself to viewers through humorous roles, distinct voice and unique style of dialogue delivery. May his soul attain Mukt.”

Poojappura Ravi’s funeral will be held today at Thiruvananthapuram, reported news agency PTI.

