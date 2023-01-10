India: Plane leaves behind 55 passengers; airline apologises for faux pas

The 32-year-old, nicknamed "El Raton", had allegedly helped to run his father's operations since the former Sinaloa cartel boss was extradited to the US
No-frills airline Go First on Tuesday apologised to passengers who were left behind in a coach at Bangalore airport on Monday and said an inadvertent oversight in the reconciliation of the flight to Delhi led to the incident.
The carrier has ordered an inquiry as well as derostered all the staff who were involved in the incident for which aviation regulator DGCA has already issued a show cause notice.
"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to an inadvertent oversight in the reconciliation of flight G8 116, from Bengaluru to Delhi," the airline said in a statement.
It also said that passengers were accommodated on alternate airlines to Delhi and onward to other destinations.
"The airline has decided to offer all affected passengers one free ticket for travel on any domestic sector in the next 12 months," Go First said, adding it has also initiated an inquiry into the incident.
Further, Go First said that all staff concerned have been taken off the roster till the inquiry is going on.
The Delhi-bound G8-116 from Bangalore to Delhi reportedly left without any of its nearly 55 passengers on Monday.
The passengers were left waiting in a shuttle bus for boarding.
ALSO READ:
The 32-year-old, nicknamed "El Raton", had allegedly helped to run his father's operations since the former Sinaloa cartel boss was extradited to the US
He previously possessed more than 50 per cent of voting rights at Ant but the changes will mean that his share falls to 6.2 per cent
Ukraine will get Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, self-propelled Howitzers, surface to air missiles, ammunition and other items
The author is not sure if he will ever be able to walk again or hold a pen
Transportation Ministry urges travellers to reduce trips, commuters of public transport to wear masks
The advisory was sent out after the recent incidents of audio leaks, including those of PM Shahbaz Sharif and Imran Khan
The property was purchased from Mark Thatcher, son of former UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher
The man, with no previous medical history, collapsed in the aisle of the airplane and went into cardiac arrest