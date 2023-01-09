India: 2 drunk passengers arrested for creating ruckus on board IndiGo flight

The airline informed Air traffic controllers that two passengers were carrying liquor

By ANI Published: Mon 9 Jan 2023, 9:56 AM

Days after the 'drunk man urinating' incident on an Air India flight, another airline crew in India faced drunk-unruly passengers and reported them to the airport authority.

Two drunk passengers caused a ruckus on a Patna-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi, and both passengers were arrested at the airport police station for being in an inebriated state. The brawl took place on IndiGo flight number 6E-6383.

Patna Airport SHO Robert Peter said that the police took action after the manager of IndiGo filed a written complaint against the accused. He further said that the accused would be produced before the court.

According to the sources, before landing, IndiGo informed Air traffic controllers (ATC) that two passengers were carrying liquor.

The crew members also stopped the passengers from consuming alcohol, and they apologised in writing for the incident, the sources told ANI.

On January 7, police said they had arrested one person, identified as Shankar Mishra from Bengaluru, for urinating on a senior citizen woman co-passenger in business class on the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26.

The arrest was made based on the complaint of the woman.

There was a similar incident where Air India said that there was an incident of a drunk passenger allegedly urinating on the blanket of a female passenger on the airline's Paris-New Delhi flight last month.

Airline regulator DGCA has sought a report from Air India on an incident.

