Wells Fargo sacks employee accused of urinating on woman onboard Air India flight

Shankar Mishra was Vice-President of the US company's India chapter

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Fri 6 Jan 2023, 5:36 PM Last updated: Fri 6 Jan 2023, 6:01 PM

A man accused of urinating on an elderly woman onboard a New York-Delhi Air India flight on November 26, has been sacked by his company, Wells Fargo.

Shankar Mishra was working as the vice-president of the India chapter of Wells Fargo, an American financial services company based in California.

Wells Fargo on Friday said in a statement that allegations against Shankar Mishra were "deeply disturbing”, according to a Hindustan Times report.

"Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiry be directed to them," the statement further said.

According to an earlier ANI report, the Mumbai-based man has issued a statement through his lawyers and said that the lady in her message has clearly condoned the alleged act and has displayed no intention to lodge a complaint.

The statement was issued by Ishanee Sharma and Akshat Bajpai, the lawyers for Mishra.

The statement further said, “The WhatsApp messages between the accused and the lady clearly show that the accused had got the clothes and bags cleaned on November 28 and the same was delivered on November 30.”

“The lady's persisting grievance was only with respect to the adequate compensation being paid by the Airline for which she has raised a subsequent complaint on December 20, 2022,” the statement added.

The accused paid the compensation as agreed between the parties through Paytm on November 28 but after almost a month, on December 19, her daughter returned the money, according to the lawyers.

The statements recorded before the inquiry committee by the cabin crew show that there is no eyewitness to the incident and all the statements are merely hearsay evidence, it said.

According to Mishra's lawyers, the settlement reached between the parties has also been affirmed in the statements so submitted by the cabin crew.

ALSO READ: