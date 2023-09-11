India-Oman flight: Passenger dies mid-air after suspected cardiac arrest

PM Modi proposes virtual session at the end of November
A 38-year-old Indian passenger, identified as K Dhanasekaran, reportedly died mid-flight while returning to Chennai from Muscat. The man from Ilayankudi, Sivaganga district, passed away in a case of suspected cardiac arrest. Dhanasekaran, who had been working in Muscat, was travelling home for vacation, reported Times of India.
After the flight landed at Chennai International Airport on Sunday, it was found that Dhanasekaran remained seated even after all other passengers had disembarked from the aircraft.
The cabin crew assumed he was asleep and attempted to wake him up. However, there was no response, so the crew checked him and found him unconscious. Subsequently, they alerted ground authorities to the situation.
A medical team swiftly transported him to the airport's emergency medical centre. Following a thorough assessment of his vital signs, medical professionals declared him dead.
Airport police subsequently took charge of the case, recovering his body and initiating the necessary procedures for a post-mortem examination. The family has been informed, according to the authorities.
ALSO READ:
PM Modi proposes virtual session at the end of November
The earthquake that hit late Friday killed more than 1,000 people and injured more than 1,000 more
The quake occurred 10 km below the earth's surface
Ukraine's says the declaration is "nothing to be proud of", adding that a Ukrainian presence would have given participants a better understanding of the situation
Officials said they hope such an infrastructure deal could reduce shipping times, cost, the use of diesel and make trade faster and cheaper
The former soldier was on the run for four days before a massive search managed to nab him in the Chiswick, west of London
Divisions are growing, tensions are flaring up and trust is eroding, he added
Modi, this year’s host of the annual G20 summit, has made giving a voice to the Global South a centrepiece of his agenda