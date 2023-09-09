UAE visa-free travel: These residents can enter popular Caucus country with no hassle

In pictures: UAE residents enjoy summer holidays in some of the world's most scenic destinations
The UAE and Armenia have reached a visa-free regime agreement for the citizens of the two countries.
This was announced by Vahan Kostanyan, deputy foreign minister of Armenia, on X (previously known as Twitter).
“FM Ararat Mirzoyan’s official visit to UAE was marked with a signing ceremony to lift the visa regime for the citizens of Armenia and UAE,” Kostanyan said.
Earlier this week, Ararat Mirzoyan, Foreign Minister of Armenia, visited the UAE and met with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, where they discussed prospects for cooperation across economic, investment, developmental, tourism and educational sectors.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, UAE citizens are not required a visa when travelling to the Caucasian country, which is located just over a three-hour flight from Dubai International Airport. However, the Armenian Foreign Ministry website showed on Saturday that Armenian nationals still require visas to enter the Emirates.
Dubai’s official tourism website VisitDubai.com also showed on Saturday that Armenian nationals required visa before their trip to Dubai.
Among the expatriate communities, Indian nationals living and working in the UAE can get entry if they present a valid UAE visa or Emirates ID. Similarly, the nationals of the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Egypt living and working in the Emirates need to submit a UAE visa or Emirates ID at the border to enter the country.
Armenia’s neighbouring countries – Georgia and Azerbaijan – are very popular tourist destinations among UAE residents as thousands of people fly to these two destinations every month. The visa-free entry for the UAE nationals and some other expat nationalities will boost tourism and trade between the two countries. Local airlines such as flydubai, operate flights to the Armenian capital Yerevan and also launch special promotions on this route.
Armenia exempts nationals of 45 countries from the requirement to obtain a visa to enter the country, including the UAE. This applies to citizens with all types of passports. They can stay in the territory of the Republic of Armenia for up to 180 days per year.
