Travel to Pakistan to become easier as e-gate project initiated in three major international airports

E-gates will allow passengers to scan their passport and ticket to obtain their boarding pass

Published: Thu 7 Sep 2023, 3:03 PM

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has initiated the first phase of the e-gate project in three major airports, aiming to make travel easier.

The e-gates will be introduced in three international airports which are Islamabad, Allama Iqbal, and Jinnah International Airport.

E-gates will allow passengers to scan their passport and ticket to obtain their boarding pass. The gates will use data embedded in the passports' biometric chip.

Passengers will undergo biometric authentication using facial scan, fingerprint, iris recognition after which the gate will open.

According to a report by ARY news, authorities have taken suggestions from various institutions such as the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) passports and FIA immigration.

Tenders will be sought for the project after it receives approval from the board.

