Watch: Shahid Afridi meets Bollywood actors Sohail Khan, Aftab Shivdasani at airport

by Trends Desk Published: Fri 1 Sep 2023, 3:53 PM

Pakistani cricket legend Shahid Afridi on Tuesday shared a video of him having a light-hearted conversation with Bollywood actors Sohail Khan and Aftab Shivdasani.

In the video uploaded by Afridi, 46, on Instagram, the former Pakistan captain is seen in blue track pants and a T-shirt. He is standing at the airport with Sohail Khan and Aftab Shivdasani, as the three have a fun chat. Afridi‘s daughter is also spotted frolicking around.

“Have been on the road between Canada for GT20 Canada and the USA for US Masters T10 and multiple charity events for the Shahid Afridi Foundation for the past 40 days and I miss Pakistan. One thing for sure, nothing unites people more than sports is cricket, love this game!” the caption read.

The video has gained more than 3.5 million views.

The official page of GT20 Canada said, “Me miss you in Canada legend! See you soon!”

“Awww this is so heartwarming to see,” a user wrote.

Referring to Afridi’s daughter, another said, “Little one is in her own zone enjoying her life.”

“Lots of love from an Indian fan, you are a true legend bhai!” read a comment.

Earlier, Shahid Afridi had met veteran Indian actor Suniel Shetty, 62, at what looked like an airport lounge. The cricketer interacted with the actor. He also introduced Shetty to his daughters.

Meanwhile, the opening ceremony of Asia Cup 2023 was held at Multan Cricket Stadium in Pakistan. Sri Lanka and Pakistan are co-hosting the tournament this year. The opening ceremony witnessed performances by Pakistani singer Aima Baig, and Trishala Gurung from Nepal.

Pakistan beat Nepal by 238 runs in the first Asia Cup 2023 match on August 30, while Sri Lanka won by five wickets against Bangladesh on Thursday.

The next match is scheduled between Pakistan and India on September 2.

