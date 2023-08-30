Asia Cup 2023: Pakistani singer Aima Baig, Nepal's Trishala Gurung perform at opening ceremony today

After Chopra beat Nadeem for the world championships gold on Sunday, the two athletes will vie for the top honours at the Asian Games next month
Pakistani singer Aima Baig and Nepal's Trishala Gurung left the cricket crowd in awe with a beautiful performance at the opening ceremony of Asia Cup 2023 today.
Aima Baig is a famous Pakistani singer, whose latest release Funkari took the Internet by storm. Trishala, on the other hand, has delivered a number of hits in Nepal.
Viewers, however, were quick to notice how Aima wore a "Western" outfit — a bright yellow overshirt and matching trousers — while Trishala opted for traditional wear.
"Huge respect for Trishala," a user wrote.
The tournament kicked off, with the inaugural match between Pakistan and Nepal now under way at the Multan Cricket Stadium.
As soon as the Pakistan cricket team announced the duo's performance on Tuesday, fans expressed their excitement in the comment thread:
Another user said that he is “anxiously waiting", whil a few stated that they just couldn't miss the “curtain raiser”.
Pakistan was the sole host for the Asia Cup 2023. However, the Indian team refused to travel to the neighbouring country for the event. Following this, more than half of the matches have been shifted to Sri Lanka. The first four matches will be played in Pakistan.
Meanwhile, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny has confirmed that he, along with BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla, would travel to Pakistan upon the invitation from the Pakistan Cricket Board, reported Indian media.
Binny told The Times Of India: “BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla and I will travel to Pakistan through the Wagah Border on September 4. Apart from the official dinner, we will also witness a couple of Asia Cup matches.”
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/bengaluru/binny-to-attend-asia-cup-matches-in-pakistan/articleshow/103097712.cms?from=mdr
https://www.khaleejtimes.com/sports/bcci-president-roger-binny-vp-rajeev-shukla-accept-pcb-invitation-to-attend-lahore-matches
They are also invited to attend an official dinner scheduled to be hosted by the PCB at the Governor House in Lahore on September 4.
The 16th edition of the Asia Cup will conclude on September 17.
ALSO READ:
After Chopra beat Nadeem for the world championships gold on Sunday, the two athletes will vie for the top honours at the Asian Games next month
'It just doesn’t feel real for some reason,' the gymnast said
Fast-bowling legend thinks that Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are capable of pulling off a surprise in the Asia Cup
Pakistan's reigning Commonwealth Games champion Arshad Nadeem took the silver with his season's best throw of 87.82m
Saturday's win saw them overtake Australia for the No. 1 spot in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's ODI Rankings
Dutch sensation equals Vettel's 2013 record streak as the double world champion records third home win
Man City leave it late to snatch points over battling Sheffield United as Villa steam roll Burnley
The last six ODI matches since 2015 have been all one-sided with India winning five and Pakistan winning the big one, the Champions Trophy final