Asia Cup 2023: Pakistani singer Aima Baig, Nepal's Trishala Gurung perform at opening ceremony today

Pakistani singer Aima Baig and Nepal's Trishala Gurung left the cricket crowd in awe with a beautiful performance at the opening ceremony of Asia Cup 2023 today.

Aima Baig is a famous Pakistani singer, whose latest release Funkari took the Internet by storm. Trishala, on the other hand, has delivered a number of hits in Nepal.

Viewers, however, were quick to notice how Aima wore a "Western" outfit — a bright yellow overshirt and matching trousers — while Trishala opted for traditional wear.

"Huge respect for Trishala," a user wrote.

The tournament kicked off, with the inaugural match between Pakistan and Nepal now under way at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

As soon as the Pakistan cricket team announced the duo's performance on Tuesday, fans expressed their excitement in the comment thread:

Another user said that he is “anxiously waiting", whil a few stated that they just couldn't miss the “curtain raiser”.

Pakistan was the sole host for the Asia Cup 2023. However, the Indian team refused to travel to the neighbouring country for the event. Following this, more than half of the matches have been shifted to Sri Lanka. The first four matches will be played in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny has confirmed that he, along with BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla, would travel to Pakistan upon the invitation from the Pakistan Cricket Board, reported Indian media.

Binny told The Times Of India: “BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla and I will travel to Pakistan through the Wagah Border on September 4. Apart from the official dinner, we will also witness a couple of Asia Cup matches.”

They are also invited to attend an official dinner scheduled to be hosted by the PCB at the Governor House in Lahore on September 4.

The 16th edition of the Asia Cup will conclude on September 17.

