Asia Cup: India's Suryakumar determined to 'crack the code' in ODI format

He may have flopped in his audition at No 4 slot in India's ODI batting line-up but the explosive Suryakumar Yadav says he is determined to "crack the code" of making runs in the game's "most challenging" format.
The world No 1 T20 batter and a vital cog for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, Suryakumar found it tough to provide India solidity in ODIs in their build-up to the World Cup, failing to record a single half-century in 20 matches between February 2022 and August 2023.
In his last assignment in the Caribbean, Suryakumar was pushed down to No 6 and with the preferred No 4 choice Shreyas Iyer returning to the national team for the Asia Cup, it is possible that 'Sky' would have to stick to his new role.
The right-handed batter is a part of the 18-member squad for the Asia Cup and looks set to make the World Cup team too, but he knows he has to turn the tide in his favour.
"I feel the role which will be given to me, I will try to maintain that role, and if it's a changed role I will try and do that. But yeah, this is one format which I'm really looking forward to doing well in," Suryakumar was quoted as saying by Star Sports.
"Everyone is saying that 'T20 is going good for me, both are white ball cricket but why I am not able to crack the code in the 50-over format'. But, I am doing my practice because according to me, this format is the most challenging one," he said.
Suryakumar elaborates his outlook for ODI cricket as a mix of all three formats, admitting that balance is key in the 50-overs game.
"The reason behind this is because here you have to play like the other three formats. First by setting down with calmness and composure, then rotating the strike well, followed by at last the T20 gameplay," he said.
