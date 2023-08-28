Pakistan court drops sedition charges against former PM Imran Khan

The social media giant on August 1 started blocking the distribution of news links and articles in response to a law requiring digital platforms to pay publishers for news content
A court in Pakistan on Monday dismissed a sedition case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his lawyer said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.
It occurred at the entrance to the Barea stadium where a crowd of 50,000 people gathered to attend the opening ceremony of Indian Ocean Island Games
10 bodies recovered from the scene of the plane crash that killed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin
At least two people injured after the vehicle carrying tea estate workers fell into a gorge in Wayanad
The logos of more than 30 European criminal groups who had been destined to take delivery of the cargo were found inside
The government will also increase the amount of savings international students will need in order to get a student visa
Parts of the western US have been deluged in recent weeks with rain from tropical storm Hilary
The collected data will be submitted to the country's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport