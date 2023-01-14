India: Man shot in face at birthday party, rushed to hospital

Google, Apple and Meta offer near-limitless storage, but it’s wise to keep copies
A birthday party in the national capital turned tragic for a man attending it when he was hit by a bullet in the face by another man.
Pramod, 37, was injured and rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences trauma centre.
He was hit in his face by the bullet allegedly shot by one Ranpal when he was at his neighbour's child's birthday party on Friday at Fatehpur Beri.
Accused Ranpal allegedly fired seven to eight rounds at Pramod, an eyewitness said.
"During the birthday party, the accused brought 7 to 8 other men along with him. They went to the terrace and fired 7 to 8 rounds at Pramod," the victim's brother Vinod said.
"We sent him out. Ranpal fired 2 more rounds downstairs. My younger brother told him to stop but he fired once more. The bullet hit my brother's face," said Vinod, Pramod's brother.
The incident took place in Jonapur village. A police complaint has been filed and further investigation is underway.
