SpiceJet flight receives bomb threat at Delhi airport; police on 'alert'

The strikes involving nurses and ambulance workers, staff shortages, and winter flu have led some hospitals to declare critical incidents
A call was received regarding the presence of a bomb on board a Delhi-Pune SpiceJet plane before its take off on Thursday, police said.
All passengers and crew members are safe, they said, adding that the aircraft is currently being checked.
Sources said the estimated departure time of the plane – SG 8938 – was 5:35 pm. Passengers were at the boarding gate and not inside the aircraft when the call was received, they added.
"Officials of the CISF and the Delhi Police are on alert. We were informed by authorities regarding a call they received where the caller said there was a bomb in the Pune-bound SpiceJet plane. The plane is being checked, but nothing suspicious has so far been found. However, we are following the security drill in accordance with our standard operating procedure," a senior police officer said.
The officer said efforts are also on to trace the caller and ascertain if it was a hoax call.
It was at a depth of 10 km; no tsunami warning was issued after the quake
In response to the 'grave' accident, President Macky Sall announced three days of national mourning beginning Monday
The meeting in March will scale up the support being offered to the International Criminal Court in its investigations
The last time it passed by was during the upper Paleolithic period — when Neanderthals still roamed the planet
Just before she passed away, Elena Huelva revealed to her followers that she was struggling with her health in recent weeks
The 32-year-old, nicknamed "El Raton", had allegedly helped to run his father's operations since the former Sinaloa cartel boss was extradited to the US
He previously possessed more than 50 per cent of voting rights at Ant but the changes will mean that his share falls to 6.2 per cent