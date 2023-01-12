SpiceJet flight receives bomb threat at Delhi airport; police on 'alert'

Authorities say passengers were at the boarding gate and not inside the aircraft when the call was received

By PTI Published: Thu 12 Jan 2023, 7:22 PM

A call was received regarding the presence of a bomb on board a Delhi-Pune SpiceJet plane before its take off on Thursday, police said.

All passengers and crew members are safe, they said, adding that the aircraft is currently being checked.

Sources said the estimated departure time of the plane – SG 8938 – was 5:35 pm. Passengers were at the boarding gate and not inside the aircraft when the call was received, they added.

"Officials of the CISF and the Delhi Police are on alert. We were informed by authorities regarding a call they received where the caller said there was a bomb in the Pune-bound SpiceJet plane. The plane is being checked, but nothing suspicious has so far been found. However, we are following the security drill in accordance with our standard operating procedure," a senior police officer said.

The officer said efforts are also on to trace the caller and ascertain if it was a hoax call.

