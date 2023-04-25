India: Gold worth Rs3.8 million found on passenger flying from Doha

The metal was concealed in the form of three capsules inside his body

By Web Desk Published: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 3:17 PM

Customs officials at Kochi Airport in Kerala have seized 788.57g of gold, worth Rs3.8 million, from a passenger.

MK Hakkeem, who was travelling from Doha, Qatar, had concealed the gold within his body, in the form of three capsules.

Photo: ANI

Two similar incidents occured at the same airport last month. In both cases, around 1kg of gold was found in the bodies of passengers travelling from the Gulf.

The gold was concealed in the same manner - in the form of four capsules. The gold was seized and the passengers were arrested.

