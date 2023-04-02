Look: Man travelling from Gulf country smuggles 9kg of 24-carat gold, arrested at Indian airport

The Customs Department in Mumbai said the seized gold was valued at Rs4.62 crore

By ANI Published: Sun 2 Apr 2023, 8:08 PM Last updated: Sun 2 Apr 2023, 8:25 PM

Foiling a smuggling bid, Customs Department officials arrested a man coming from a Gulf country at Mumbai airport and seized gold worth Rs4.62 crore.

According to Mumbai Customs, the man was intercepted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on on Saturday. He was allegedly attempting to smuggle 24-carat gold bars weighing around 9,000 gram. Customs Department said the seized gold was valued at Rs4.62 crore.

The case has been registered and the investigation is underway.

Last month, three foreign nationals were intercepted at Mumbai airport for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs1.40 crore. The foreign nationals had arrived in Mumbai from from Addis Ababa.

As per the Mumbai Customs, the accused had concealed the gold in their undergarments and in the sole of the footwear.

