Watch: Passenger from Dubai arrested at Indian airport for smuggling over 450g gold into country

If talks are successful , the agreement could be announced before commencement of Eid holidays, says Reuters quoting sources
Customs Air Intelligence officers of Hyderabad Customs at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport have arrested a male passenger from Dubai who attempted to smuggle a large amount of gold into the country.
Upon thorough examination of his baggage, gold weighing 455g was found concealed in the form of screws and rods of trolley wheels. The items were recovered from the passenger's luggage by customs officers, and a total of 64 screws and 16 rods were found.
The value of the seized gold was Rs2,120,180 (over Dh95,000). Further investigations are currently underway, say officials.
ALSO READ:
If talks are successful , the agreement could be announced before commencement of Eid holidays, says Reuters quoting sources
Giovanni Vigliotto would decamp with his wives' possessions after tying the knot
The Microsoft co-founder’s daughter Jennifer welcomed a baby girl last month
Index now down 20.5% from a record high hit one year ago
According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, 60 per cent of human infectious diseases are zoonotic
It disappeared from radar only 10 minutes after departing from a base on Miyako Island and is believed to have crashed into the water
Also shared: Crashes and road-rage incidents, one such video in 2021 showed a Tesla driving at high speed in a residential area hitting a child riding a bike
A number of images of former US president have been doing the rounds on social media