Watch: Passenger from Dubai arrested at Indian airport for smuggling over 450g gold into country

Passenger from Dubai arrested at Indian airport for smuggling over 450g gold into country

A total of 64 screws and 16 rods were recovered from the man's luggage

By ANI Published: Sun 9 Apr 2023, 10:21 PM

Customs Air Intelligence officers of Hyderabad Customs at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport have arrested a male passenger from Dubai who attempted to smuggle a large amount of gold into the country.

Upon thorough examination of his baggage, gold weighing 455g was found concealed in the form of screws and rods of trolley wheels. The items were recovered from the passenger's luggage by customs officers, and a total of 64 screws and 16 rods were found.

The value of the seized gold was Rs2,120,180 (over Dh95,000). Further investigations are currently underway, say officials.

